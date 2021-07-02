Former Cardiff primary school headteacher struck off after sexual assault

A former headteacher at a Cardiff school has been given an indefinite ban from teaching after being jailed for sexual assault and "sustained" misconduct against staff.

Kevin Thomas, 49, was struck off the teaching register after a panel heard evidence of his "harmful deep-seated personality and attitudinal problems, specifically, towards women".

The misconduct hearing was told how he informed a teaching assistant that he wanted to "slap her bottom" and tried to pull down her top.

The panel also heard other teachers said Mr Thomas would use "sexual innuendo" in front of primary school children - and his sexual comments were so common that staff became "desensitised".

Thomas was convicted of one count of sexual assault following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court in 2018 and given a suspended sentence.

But he ended up behind bars after attacking his wife and was jailed for four months for the original offence.

Mr Thomas was suspended from his £51,000-a-year role at the 200-pupil Glan-yr-Afon school in Llanrumney, Cardiff, when a mum complained he was sexually harassing her.

A young teaching assistant then also lodged complaints about his behaviour and education chiefs and police launched an investigation.

The mum told a disciplinary hearing that Mr Thomas had bombarded her with "smutty and salacious" emails for more than a year.

She said that when she pleaded with him to stop the "vulgar" emails he replied: "Not until I get a kiss and a cuddle."

She said: "The emails Kevin Thomas sent me became more inappropriate and made me feel more uncomfortable.

"Lots of the emails contained sexually explicit content and were sexual in nature - I never responded to them.

"As time went on they became more salacious and smutty. They were relentless."

The mum said she tried to confront Mr Thomas over the emails and he later bought her a pair of knickers.

She said: "I said I would never encourage his behaviour and I told him I did not like what he was doing as I was not that type of person.

"I asked him to stop and he said 'No, not until I get a kiss and a cuddle'."

"He kept telling me he was having dreams about me wearing white or pink knickers and that he was going to buy me a pair.

"He told me that he had bought me a pair - I said I did not want them and he should give them to his wife.

"I gritted my teeth and walked away squirming. I could not believe he thought that was ok.

"Another day our paths crossed and he told me to come to his office as he had a present for me - referencing the white knickers he had been dreaming about me wearing."

The Education Workforce Council heard Mr Thomas touched the woman on more than one occasion and later sexually assaulted her at the school.

Presenting officer Cadi Dewi said Mr Thomas also made inappropriate comments to a teaching assistant telling her he would "slap her bottom".

She said: "She described feeling awkward around Mr Thomas and it being widely recognised that he would make inappropriate comments to staff.

"Examples of comments to her included 'If you want to take your clothes off and paint that would be ok with me.'

"He raised with staff that it was 'national slap a bottom day' and told her he would give her hers later."

The hearing was told this was Mr Thomas' second criminal conviction following an attack on his wife at their home.

Mr Thomas was found guilty of a series of misconduct allegations amounting to unacceptable professional conduct and was handed an indefinite prohibition order banning him from teaching.

Panel chair Tracy Jones said: "Mr Thomas' conduct was sexually motivated and he had exploited the trust, knowledge and influence derived from his senior, professional position. This was sustained, serious sexual misconduct.

"There was evidence of harmful deep-seated personality and attitudinal problems. Specifically, in relation to Mr Thomas' attitudes towards women.

"Mr Thomas had embarked on a sustained, extremely serious and deliberate course of conduct, which was sexually motivated.

"He had committed a serious sexual assault. He had shown a propensity for violence in assaulting his then wife and a willingness to repeat criminal conduct."

He was not at the hearing being held via Zoom and was not represented.