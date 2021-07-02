How an American school bus aims to improve people's mental health and wellbeing

Play video

Video report by ITV Wales reporter Sion Jenkins

A big yellow American school bus has arrived in Cardiff as part of a UK-wide wellbeing tour.

The Heart Bus will spend a total of five days in south Wales to help improve people's mental health and wellbeing.

As well as offering mindfulness and breathing techniques, there are also workshops and opportunities to share experiences.

"Now there's been a pandemic, it's needed," said Martha Wright, who's a Facilitator with the Heart Movement charity.

She said: "So many people have been disconnected and isolated. Loneliness is a real issue and we know that people just need a place to feel welcome and to feel heard where they can practice these very simple techniques to cultivate the wellbeing that will help them get through their life."

Rhys Thomas won seven caps for Wales. Credit: ITV Wales

One person who came to share his experiences with others today was former Wales rugby international, Rhys Thomas, whose mental health deteriorated after he suffered a heart attack in 2012.

"I've had the opportunity to ty and change and share my experiences to try help prevent the places that I went, you know the darkness I experienced to try to help others."

Rhys is also in recovery from addiction issues and says concentrating on his mental health has put him on a new path.

The Heart Bus' journey continues its journey around Wales this weekend, where it will be at Merthyr Tydfil Leisure Centre on Saturday and Aberfan Leisure Centre on Sunday.