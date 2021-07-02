Play video

The door has been opened for Alun Wyn Jones to join up with the British and Irish Lions in South Africa after Warren Gatland revealed the Wales skipper is "optimistic a miracle may happen".

Having been ruled out of the entire tour, Jones has been told by medics that he could recover from the dislocated shoulder sustained against Japan last Saturday faster than expected because his age of 35 enables shortcuts to be taken.

Conor Murray has been appointed captain in his absence while Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg is in command against the Sigma Lions at Emirates Airline Park tomorrow.

"For him to get back in any way shape or form would be awesome. Warren knows more, but if someone of his calibre becomes available and he's able to represent us, it becomes a no brainer," Jenkins said.

"I've known Al a long time and I've never written him off in any way shape or form. I've seen him injured on other occasions but not too many.

"He's been very lucky in that regard and looks after himself incredibly well. That's part of the reason why he has minimal injuries.

"Nothing surprises me with Al. He's an incredible player who looks after himself incredibly well. If anyone can get back to playing in the Test series, then he certainly can."

Warren Gatland is leading his third Lions tour. Credit: PA

Lions head coach Warren Gatland has made 14 changes to his team for tomorrow's first tour match.

Josh Adams retains his place on the wing and is joined by fellow Welsh team-mates, Wyn Jones and Taulupe Faletau with winger Louis Rees-Zammit handed a debut for the touring side.