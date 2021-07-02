Vaccination centres across many parts of Wales will be open for walk-in appointments from Saturday.

Anyone over 18 can go to a vaccination centre without the need for an appointment to get their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with younger people in particular urged to come forward for a jab.

So far, 75% of people under-50 in Wales have had their first dose.

It comes as cases of the Delta variant almost double in one week with 1,749 now confirmed in Wales.

The variant has now replaced other strains of Covid as the dominant variant across all health board areas of Wales, Public Health Wales has confirmed.

Booster jabs will likely be rolled out from September Credit: PA

On Thursday, the Welsh Government confirmed a booster jab programme will also likely be rolled out from September, following advise from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: "In Wales we have a "no one left behind" policy and making walk-in appointments available is another way in which we can ensure all adults have access to a vaccination at a time and place convenient for them.

"The vaccine remains the best way we can protect ourselves and we need everyone to keep saying yes to the vaccine and to remember that one dose isn't enough. We all need two doses to complete the course and to have the best chance of reducing our risk of serious illness. Please take the opportunity for a vaccination to help protect yourselves and your loved ones and to keep Wales safe."

