Why a giant rainbow made of cans has popped up in Cardiff

A colourful display of drinks cans has gone on display in Cardiff to raise awareness of littering and recycling.

Every Can Counts hopes more people will recycle their empty drink cans as littering in the city’s public places has hit an all-time high because of Covid restrictions.

Research by the not-for-profit organisation suggests that people in Cardiff throw away nearly 350,000 drink cans each year, which could be recycled.

And with the weather improving and more people expected to be out and about enjoying Cardiff’s spaces, the campaign aims to remind people to do their bit by recycling their cans.

Aluminium is infinitely recyclable, meaning it can be recycled again and again without loss of quality.

If these 350,000 cans were recycled, it would give annual greenhouse gas savings equivalent to taking more than 900 cars off roads in Cardiff for a week.

67% The number of Cardiff residents who have noticed more litter over the past year

Three hours How long a TV can be powered for by recycling just one can

You can find the four by seven metre rainbow made from recycled drink cans in The Hayes from July 2nd - 4th.