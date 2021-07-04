Play video

Watch the full report by Carole Green

The scenery around north Wales attracts millions of visitors each year with the mountains of the Snowdonia National Park offering a host of outdoor activities for those seeking a bit of adventure.

The sector is hugely important source of jobs and is worth half a billion pounds every year to the Welsh economy.

But in north Wales, where many people speak Welsh, those who speak the language are underrepresented in the industry.

Now, a campaign has been launched called CAMU to encourage more businesses to offer activities through the medium of Welsh and train local people to be activity leaders who can use their skills to "offer a truly Welsh experience for visitors."

Credit: PA

The Mentrau Iaith initiative aims to introduce visitors to guides who can showcase local "history, place names, mythology, nature and give them a taste of the real Wales."

Meirion Davies, Chief Executive of Mentrau Iaith Conwy said: "We were aware when we started the work 15, 20 years ago that there were only 5% of the workforce were Welsh speakers in an area where it's something like 60% Welsh speaking.

"We've been getting money to train people so that they can take work in this field rather than perhaps leaving the area.

"It's going to strengthen the Welsh language."

28% Welsh speakers worked in the industry in 2011

It is hoped training Welsh speakers will give visitors a unique perspective of the area.

"We make sure all the instructors have had some kind of training in sense of place," Meirion said.

"They know the history of the area, the mythology of the area, the fauna, the names in Welsh."

With a busy summer season ahead, and boosted by staycations, visitors could soon be able to make a deeper connection with one of the adventure capitals of the world.

Read more: