Queen awards NHS Wales with George Cross on its 73rd birthday

The Queen has awarded the NHS in Wales with The George Cross which recognises extraordinary acts of bravery in trying to save the lives of other people.

In a personal, handwritten message, the Queen said it was being given to all four services in the UK.

The Queen's handwritten letter. Credit: PA/Buckingham Palace

The award, which is rarely given to organisations, comes as the NHS marks its 73rd birthday in recognition of its work during the coronavirus pandemic.

In her message, on Windsor Castle-headed paper, the Queen wrote: “It is with great pleasure, on behalf of a grateful nation, that I award the George Cross to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom.

“This award recognises all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations.

“Over more than seven decades, and especially in recent times, you have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service.

“You have our enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation.”

Aneurin Bevan, Minister of Health, on the first day of the National Health Service, 5 July 1948

The NHS was founded by Welsh Labour Party politician Aneurin Bevan in 1948.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the award was for those who work in the service, but also those who were part of the institution since it was established.

She said, “It is hard to put into words how grateful we are to the NHS in Wales for everything they have done throughout the pandemic, going above and beyond the call of duty to treat, care and support us.

“This award is just a small token of our appreciation for the heroic service they have given and how indebted we are to their work.

“We know the pandemic is not over yet and we still have many challenges to come, but if we have learnt anything over the last 18 months, it is the strength of character, resolve and determination of our NHS is unquestionable and we are incredibly lucky to have such a health service.”

Andrew Goodall, chief executive of NHS Wales, echoed the Health Minister’s praise and commended all those who have given so much during the pandemic.

“NHS workers across Wales have shown strength, passion, professionalism and dedication throughout one of the biggest challenges of our lifetime,” he said.

“They have been there for us and for our loved ones when nobody else could be there, and have shouldered enormous physical and emotional demands.

“Throughout the recent dark times we have shown our appreciation for their work through doorstep clapping and rainbows in windows, and I hope the legacy of the pandemic will be to treasure the NHS and its staff just that bit more in future.

“While the award today is a fitting tribute to NHS staff, I know that those working in the NHS would like to join me in also recognising the contribution of all those working in partnership with the NHS.

“This includes colleagues in social care, keyworkers and volunteers who have stepped in when needed and not least the public who have made many sacrifices along the way. The response has been a truly collective one.”