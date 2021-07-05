A Bridgend teenager had to travel nearly 25 miles for a transgender support group - so decided to create their own to support people in a similar position.

G Williams, 17, has been recognised with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts - The Diana Award.

There was no LGBT+ support in Bridgend where G lived, so he travelled down to YMCA Swansea's 'LGBT+ Good Vibes Youth Group' each week to make friends and attend sessions.

As a young transgender person, G became a peer educator, creating and delivering transgender awareness sessions to young people in schools, youth groups and professionals who work with young people.

G told ITV News: "I really saw the lack of support there. Growing up I felt a little bit isolated from other people and didn't really know much other than online life for people like me.

"So to be able to explore that with other people and explore who I want to be and who I am it opens the world up to myself and everyone else."

One attendee said: "G, thank you for being amazing, you explained the trans world clearly, to the point and with care and consideration."G is described as a "pillar of support" for other young people at the YMCA group, going out of their way "to ensure other young people feel safe, have fun and feel supported".

He was "absolutely ecstatic" to receive the award and described the moment he found out: "An email came through just saying 'nominations' and I didn't even read it - I just run downstairs to tell mum and my dad was still in work so I rung my dad and I was like 'I'm coming to pick you up, I'm so excited!' It was incredible."

This prestigious award is given to young people who have developed and inspired positive change in their community through social and humanitarian work.

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex.

Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award, said: "We congratulate all our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and around the globe who are changemakers for their generation.

"We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens.

"For over twenty years The Diana Award has valued and invested in young people encouraging them to continue to make positive change in their communities and lives of others."

Award recipients have been put forward by adults who know the young people in a professional capacity and recognised their efforts as a positive contribution to society.

Through a rigorous nomination process, these nominators had to demonstrate the nominee's impact in five key areas: Vision, Social Impact, Inspiring Others, Youth Leadership, and Service Journey.