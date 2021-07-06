The pregnant fiancée of a man who died in a car crash caused by a distracted driver has said "a baby should not have to be born without their dad because of a stranger’s actions."

Benjamin Partis was driving a Ford Transit on 8th June 2020 in Cardigan when a lorry swerved into the oncoming traffic and collided with Ben's van.

The 38-year-old died at the scene. His passenger John Noble suffered serious injuries.

David Tony Platt, aged 26, from Shropshire, was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Friday 2 July after pleading guilty to causing the death of Benjamin Partis at a previous hearing.

Platts was sentenced to three years in prison with a 42-month driving disqualification.

The court heard that the defendant admitted to being distracted by his mobile phone earlier during his journey.

He said he had taken photographs, made phone calls and even carried out an internet search.

He was also exceeding the speed limit immediately before the collision.

The court heard how Platt had been driving a fully-laden HGV carrying 30 tonnes of animal feed when he failed to react appropriately to vehicles stopped ahead of him.

Platt swerved into the path of oncoming traffic on the A487 at Pentregat, Ceredigion, on Monday, 8th June 2020.

Platt’s lorry collided with a Ford Transit being driven by Mr Partis, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with passenger John Noble suffering serious injuries. Platt was also sentenced for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A 13-year-old should not have to plan their dad's funeral Mr Partis’s fiancée, Sophie Hickinbotham

Mr Partis’s fiancée, Sophie Hickinbotham, who was pregnant at the time of his death, said telling Ben’s children their father had passed away was the most difficult thing she had ever had to do.

Her statement went on to say: “A 13-year-old should not have to plan their dad's funeral. A four-year-old should not hear that they won't be able to ever see their dad again.

“A two-year-old should not have to blow a kiss into the sky at night to still be able to say good night to their dad.

“A baby should not have to be born without ever being able to have a warm hug or even meet their dad because of a stranger’s actions.

“Sadly, that is the reality for Ben’s children.”