Bangor Cathedral to be used as mass vaccination centre

How did it feel to get vaccinated at a cathedral?

Bangor Cathedral in north Wales is the first in Wales to be used as a mass vaccination centre.

The centre opened its doors to the public for the first time on Thursday July 6.

NHS staff will be vaccinating local residents at the cathedral five days a week until the end of September before handing back the venue to the Church of Wales.

Daniel Williams was one of the first to be vaccinated at the new centre and was "glad" to receive his second jab.

"It’s been a long wait since the first one but I think everybody should have it done", he said.

“Hopefully we'll return to normality sometime soon but you never know with all these new variants. You don’t know when things are going to get back to normal or if they are in that case. But we’re taking the right steps."

27-year-old Katie also received her second dose of the vaccine at Bangor Cathedral.

“We were just saying that we’ve got Jesus looking over us. It’s quite funny but it’s good. We had our first ones in the other centre so it’s a very nice backdrop", she said.

Sara Scott, Matron of the north west Wales vaccination project thought that vaccinating people at the cathedral was "different" and "rewarding".

She said: "It's different. It’s a beautiful building and to be able to use this, as a wonderful part of the community, to be here in the middle of town doing this important work - it is very, very rewarding to be honest.

“It's very calming - that’s what all of the staff have said. They weren’t sure what to expect and certainly it’s a very calm environment and very peaceful. The sun was shining earlier and the colours coming through the window was beautiful.

“We’ve used the cathedral for so many different reasons - first time in a clinical setting so it’s very good.

But working at one of the oldest sites of Christian worship in Wales has its challenges.

“Obviously it’s an historic building so we aren’t able to change it in any way and the wifi has been a challenge but actually it’s working really, really well."