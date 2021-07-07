A shocking image showing a toddler having photos taken at a level crossing are among the CCTV images released by rail companies warning of the dangers of so-called "railway selfies."

The image shows the baby sitting at the level crossing in Harlech as photographs are taken.

In Wales, there have been 433 similar serious incidents recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, leading to joint warnings from Transport for Wales, Network Rail and British Transport Police to stay away or risk potentially fatal consequences.

Another image captured at Cilfrew even shows what appears to be a professional photoshoot taking place.

CCTV captured a person having what appeared to be a professional photoshoot on a railway track Credit: Network Rail

Jody Donnelly, a train driver at Transport for Wales, said that many colleagues have dealt with "frightening and sometimes tragic" incidents at level crossings.

They said: “People seem to think that the worst won’t happen to them ― but if you’re caught short at a level crossing, it simply isn’t true. Unlike cars, trains can take hundreds of metres to stop when travelling at top-speed, meaning that a decision to nip across the tracks can be fatal."

Ahead of the school holidays, a campaign called "At What Cost?" has been launched to raise awareness of the dangers of level crossing misuse.

Ronnie Gallagher, Route Level Crossing Manager at Network Rail said: “Our campaign has been designed to complement our priorities of risk management, education and enforcement ― all while encouraging people in Wales to consider the true cost of taking a risk at a level crossing.

“With an expected rise in staycations and holidays to Wales this summer ― not to mention the imminent arrival of the school holidays ― there has never been a more important time for us to launch a safety awareness campaign around level crossings.”

Teenagers take selfies on a level crossing in Harlech Credit: Network Rail

A film featured as part of a Wales-wide advertising campaign ― appearing across TikTok, Instagram and Spotify ― aims to drive up awareness among young people in Wales.

Richard Powell, Inspector at British Transport Police said: “Messing around on level crossings ― including lingering to take photos ― is illegal and extremely dangerous. You could be taken to court and face a £1,000 fine.

“Trains approach almost silently, so if you’re distracted, you won't notice until it’s too late. Take care around level crossings. No photograph is worth the risk to you or the consequences for your family and any bystanders.”