Welsh politician and devolution campaigner Lord Elystan-Morgan dies, aged 88

Tributes have been paid to Welsh politician and devolution campaigner Lord Elystan-Morgan who has died at the age of 88.

Fellow politicians have described the former Labour MP and a leading figure in Plaid Cymru as a "rare figure in the political world".

Responding to the news of Elystan-Morgan's death, Plaid Cymru MP for Ceredigion Ben Lake said:

“Ceredigion has today lost one of her brightest sons. Lord Elystan Morgan was a rare figure in the political world: a statesman of intellect and integrity.

“He always made his case with an eloquence founded on an unshakeable belief in its merits, and a masterful understanding of the detail.

“His capacity for kindness and good humour, even during the most divisive and heated political debates, is something to which we should all aspire.

“On behalf of Plaid Cymru, we send our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Lord Elystan-Morgan's political career began in the 1950s when he was a leading figure in Plaid Cymru, standing for Westminster as the candidate in Wrexham and later in Merionnydd.Elystan-Morgan switched to the Labour party to contest his native Ceredigion, then known as Cardiganshire.

He became the only Labour MP ever to represent the seat at Westminster, holding it from 1966 to 1974. He was then a cross-bencher in the House of Lords.

In 1979 he lead the "yes" campaign, when devolution was defeated in a referendum that saw many in the Labour campaign for the "no" vote. He became a peer in the 1980s but took a break from politics to serve as a judge.

He described himself as "no less a nationalist and no less a socialist".

In 2013, Lord Elystan-Morgan was awarded an annual lifetime achievement at The Welsh Political Awards.

Lord Elystan-Morgan, speaking on his return to The House of Lords in 2006 said:

"I have been on leave of absence from this House for 19 years, discharging a public duty. I feel like Rip van Winkle, who went hunting in the woods, fell asleep and came back to his village many decades later to find that the whole world had changed.

"Having had the melancholy experience of leading the yes campaign in 1979, I think that one should be very wary of polls. There is a great saying, "Place not your trust in princes". I think that we could say, side by side with that, "Place not your trust in opinion polls".

"Six months before that referendum was held on 1 March 1979, the yes campaign was a few points ahead, but it descended rapidly to defeat from that point onwards. I doubt very much that the same would ever happen again.

"I do not accept that there is anything fundamentally wrong or inconsistent with contemplating that the Welsh people should someday enjoy legislative powers in their Assembly. To say otherwise would be to believe that there should be a circle of steel, as it were, around the prospects of the Welsh people. Who would wish to place such a circle around any other nation?

"It would be utterly wrong to consider that there is something so fundamentally strange and flawed in the character of the Welsh nation that it should, for all time, be denied this possibility.

"Those who belong to progressive politics may well remind themselves of the words of Keir Hardie, who, a century or so ago, as a Welsh Member of Parliament—he was the Member for Merthyr Tydfil at the time—said, "I sometimes wonder what it is that makes men able to oppose home rule for the land of their birth".

ITV Wales' Political Editor Adrian Masters writes:The cross-party tributes being paid to Lord Elystan Morgan show just how highly-regarded he was and how much of a contribution to Welsh politics he made over the decades in which he was active.

During those many decades, he had been active at the highest levels of British politics and the British legal system.He became a solicitor in 1957 and was called to the bar in 1971. He was Recorder on the Wales and Chester circuit, judge and deputy high court judge.As the Labour MP for Cardigan from 1966 to 1974 he was a Home Office Minister, opposition spokesperson on Home Affairs and then Welsh Affairs in the commons and later in the Lords.But he didn’t start his political journey in Labour. While still at school, he joined Plaid Cymru. He stood as a candidate and was part of Gwynfor Evans’ inner circle often being spoken of as a future leader of the party.

For many within Plaid Cymru his defection was a bitter blow. He himself said it was "like leaving a family" and he remained close to Gwynfor Evans.However, he said he never regretted joining Labour. Nationalism and socialism are, he said, "two sides of the same coin."He always thought that Wales’ constitutional status should be considered "not a luxury" but essential to Wales’ continuation as a nation.Not regretting joining Labour didn't mean that Elystan Morgan had an easy time of it in the Labour party. Far from it. Chairing the Yes campaign in the 1979 referendum led to clashes with fellow Labour figures such as George Thomas, Leo Abse and Neil Kinnock.

He blamed Labour’s "limp and shabby" response to the Royal Commission for the weaker version of devolution on offer to Wales compared to Scotland then and which was made a reality when the National Assembly was first established in 1999. Elystan Morgan consistently championed rural issues, speaking of his frustrations in sometimes trying to get Labour colleagues to recognise the challenges that exist "north of Merthyr" and to whom "even the sheep was an alien entity."He returned to politics and to Westminster when his long legal career came to an end and sat as a crossbencher. In the Lords, he continued his battle for the status of Wales, calling for the Assembly to become a parliament (which has now happened) and for it to have 100 members (which has not.) He also argued that Wales should gain a form of dominion status.During his lifetime, Lord Elystan Morgan saw how well-respected he was: he remains one of the few Welsh politicians to have his portrait in the National Portrait Gallery and a building at his old university named after him.Tributes today are a reminder of how significant a contribution he made to Welsh life.