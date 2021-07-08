Blackweir Bridge in Cardiff closed to public after being vandalised

Blackweir Bridge in Bute Park, Cardiff has been closed due to 'vandalism'.

The bridge, which connects Bute Park to Pontcanna Fields is closed until further notice after a burned-out motorbike was abandoned on it.

The bridge is closed due to a burned-out motorbike Credit: Bute Park

A statement on the park's social media platforms said: "Due to vandalism, Blackweir Bridge is closed until further notice. Please use an alternative route."

The popular bridge over the river Taff has been cordoned off on both sides with alternative routes in place over Western Avenue or the Millenium Bridge.

The bridge was closed from April 2020 to March 2021 due to social distancing measures and for structural repairs.