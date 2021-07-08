Family pay tribute to 'beloved' teenager who died in Llangollen car crash

The family of a woman who died following a car crash in Llangollen have paid tribute to a "beloved daughter."

Abby Hill, 19, from the Acrefair area of Wrexham, died after the collision involving one car in Berwyn on Saturday night.

She was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital and later transferred to Stoke Hospital with life threatening injuries where she died.

Paying tribute to her, Abby's family said: "“She was the apple of our eye, who was just beginning to take on the world as a strong independent lady.

“Her personality stood out in all the things she did in life being hardworking as a full-time waitress at The Chainbridge Hotel, which she loved and had a huge impact there to the staff and customers.

“Her love for gaming, cleaning, beauty of doing nails and make-up was also a huge thing in her life.

“She was learning to drive and close to taking her driving test which was going to give her that bit more of independence.

“The love and affection we have for her will always be with us and she will always be in our hearts leaving a huge impact on us as a family as well as everyone else that had the opportunity to get to know her.”

Abby's sibling also described her as "my best friend."

They said: “Abby was not only my sister but she was my best friend. She was the spring to my step, the life of the party and always had a smile on her beautiful face. She was hardworking, as we both worked full time together at The Chainbridge Hotel in Llangollen, so our relationship was very strong and we could speak about anything.

“She loved her cleaning as she was always doing something and helping out a lot at home for our parents. Her 'obsession' I'd say for giraffes was next level, as her bedroom was like a giraffe sanctuary - with teddies, ornaments and also a life-sized statue.

“She will always be a huge part of my life as well as everyone else’s with her passion, determination and the fight to the end will always be in our hearts. I love you forever baby girl, you will be with me forever, rest in peace angel and shine bright for us all as no doubt you will.

“As a family during this tragic time, we would like to ask everybody to appreciate our privacy and let us come to terms with the loss of our beloved daughter and sister. We would like to thank everyone for the messages, cards and flowers which is truly overwhelming and comforting. Rest in peace baby girl – you will never be forgotten.”

Officers continue to appeal to anybody who may have information regarding the collision, or who may have been at the Bridge Inn in Llangollen late evening on Saturday, July 3rd, and who may be able to provide information in relation to the investigation, to come forward.