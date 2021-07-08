Tory MP’s staff left scared after office glass smashed in ‘attack’

A Conservative MP has described how his staff members had been left scared after his constituency office had been “attacked”.

The attackers smashed 16 panes of glass of Craig Williams MP's constituency building on Wednesday 7 July.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, Craig Williams, MP for Montgomeryshire said panes of glass had been smashed as he thanked police for their quick action.

He said: “I would like to pay tribute to my parliamentary team, it is with great sadness I report to the House my constituency office was attacked this morning.

“I pay tribute to the police for dealing with it incredibly quickly.

“Luckily they did not gain entrance but did break 16 panes of glass and of course scared the parliamentary team who, of course, across the House our teams work day in day out without necessarily the protection this House affords us now.

“And I just wanted to put on the record my thanks to them and the police for dealing with it so quickly.”