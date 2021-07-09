Face masks will no longer be required in classrooms and whole classes will not need to self-isolate if a pupil tests positive for coronavirus from September.

The Education Minister Jeremy Miles MS has written to all headteachers and principals outlining how schools and colleges across Wales can operate safely from the autumn term.

Class 'bubbles' will no longer be needed with the test and trace system being used to identify only close contacts of students who have tested positive.

Students returning to the classroom in September will not be required to wear a mask. Credit: ITV Wales

Mr Miles said the success of the vaccine programme is giving the Welsh Government "optimism" and now more restrictions are being eased across society, the same should happen in education.

"By the end of September all adults in Wales will have been offered both vaccinations, providing greater protection for our education workforce.

"A growing body evidence also shows that children and young people are more at harm from missing school than from Covid."

“Lots of young people I have spoken to have said that they don’t believe the current system is proportionate. They just want to be treated the same as everyone else – and that sounds fair to me.”

Last month, Mr Miles told a press conference schools and councils should take a more "localised approach" to deciding its own rules around Covid safety measures which drew in criticism from teaching unions and opposition parties who accused him of "passing the buck for decision-making onto staff."

The government says details on how schools and colleges can operate safely will be published in September to allow them "time to reflect" on the level of risk from coronavirus locally.

However it has not ruled out more updates on how schools and colleges will operate next term, depending on any significant developments during the summer holidays.

While on the six-week break, staff and students are not being required to continue Lateral Flow Tests, but those remaining open are being encouraged to do so.

Staff and students are being asked to do a test just before the autumn term starts.