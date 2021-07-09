A sixth man has been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Cardiff.

Tomasz Waga's body was discovered on Westville Road in Penylan on 28 January this year.

Ajet Mehalla, 41, from Fairwater, Cardiff, has been charged with murder, section 18 assault, conspiracy to produce a class B and money laundering.

He is due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Friday.

South Wales Police said Mr Waga was found after being subject to a sustained assault.

Five other men have already been charged in connection with his death and are remanded in custody awaiting trial.

Three men are still wanted in connection with the murder of Tomasz Waga. Credit: South Wales Police

Three other men remain wanted on suspicion of murder - Gledis Mehalla, 19, whose last known address is in Cathays, Cardiff, Elidon Elezi, 22, whose last known address is in East Finchley, London, and Artan Pelluci, 29, whose last known address is in Cathays.

A number of vehicles have been seized as part of the investigation but officers are still searching for a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX.

The Mercedes, which has links to the investigation and could contain vital evidence, was last seen in Cardiff on the day his body was found.

A £5,000 reward is on offer from Crimestoppers for information about the three outstanding suspects and the whereabouts of the Mercedes.