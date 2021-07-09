Two men have been killed and a young girl has been airlifted to hospital after a head-on crash in Carmarthenshire.

Two vehicles, a green Daf flatbed lorry and a white Ford Transit Tipper, were involved in the collision on the A40 near Llandeilo on Thursday.

Both drivers, men aged 62 and 40, were killed. Dyfed Powys Police said their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A young girl, who was a passenger in the lorry, was airlifted to hospital as a precaution but was found to have suffered only a minor injury.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened at around 10pm.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage around The Cottage Inn at around 12.20pm.