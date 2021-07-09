Wales' Covid case rate as details on lifting remaining rules expected next week

There have been another 655 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wales in the last 24-hour period, latest data from Public Health Wales.

Data for the week beginning 5 July shows Wrexham has the highest case rate with 10.1% of the population tested for Covid receiving a positive result. Pembrokeshire has the lowest rate at 3.1%.

One death from the virus was confirmed in the last 24-hour period.

It comes as an "obvious surge" in case numbers were identified in the days following Euro 2020 matches in the UK, which may have been an "important factor", one expert has said.

Gatherings as a result of the Euro 2020 games could have been an "important factor" in a surge in cases, one expert has said Credit: PA

Data from England, Scotland and Wales shows an increase starting around 10 days after the first games involving each nation, according to Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia.

PHW data also shows almost a quarter of those aged 18-29 have received the second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

More than 70% of second doses of the vaccine have been given out to all adults in Wales.

What are the Covid rules in Wales? Who can I meet up with indoors? You are able to join together with up to two other households indoors. This means you can spend time with your extended household at your home or theirs, including staying overnight. A fourth household can join in "limited circumstances", such as when an adult is living alone. Can I meet people inside at a pub or restaurant? Up to six people from different households are able to meet in cafes, restaurants, pubs and visitor attractions. The group does not include children under 11 or carers. People don't need to socially distance within this group. How many people can I meet outdoors? Up to 30 people are able to meet outdoors or in somebody's garden, as well as in outside areas at restaurants, pubs, bars and visitor attractions. Again, this group does not include children under 11 or carers of these households. Can I travel in and out of Wales, or around Wales? There are no restrictions in place for travel into or out of Wales as long as you are travelling to or from a country within the UK, or Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands. However, you will need to check the restrictions in place in the area you are travelling from or to. Travel within Wales is not restricted. Do I have to wear a face covering? Face coverings must still be worn in all indoor public places. This includes public transport and taxis, and in places where takeaway food and drink is sold. This applies to everyone aged 11 and over, unless you are classed as exempt. Do I still have to self-isolate? If you have tested positive for coronavirus, or have come in to close contact with someone who has, you are required by law to self-isolate for 10 days when told to do so by NHS Wales Test, Trace, Protect. You should also self-isolate and take a Covid test if you have any symptoms of coronavirus or feel generally unwell. What's still closed? Nightclubs, adult entertainment venues and ice rinks are currently closed in Wales under coronavirus regulations.

An announcement on how the Welsh Government is expected to lift the remaining Covid restrictions in place is expected next week.

It is following the prime minister's decision to scrap social distancing rules and all other restrictions on 19 July in a move which has been branded "dangerous" by some scientists.

Last week, health minister Eluned Morgan told a press conference that any easing of restrictions will be as a result of the government following "data" not "politics".