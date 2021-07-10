Calls for more clarity in Wales on quarantine rules for holidaymakers

A lack of clarity on quarantine rules for holidaymakers is having an impact on the travel industry in Wales. That's according to one independent travel agent.

Nicola Davies from Llanrwst says the travel industry has suffered and often been forgotten during the pandemic.

"I think we've been forgotten as an industry. There's been no proper travel for the last 15 to 16 months."

"So it's been a tough 15 to 16 months looking after our customers, making sure they get correct refunds without us actually being paid to do this."

She added: "I think people forget we don't actually get paid until customers go on holiday."

Last week the Government in England announced people who have had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine and children under the age of 18 will be able to enjoy quarantine-free travel to amber list destinations from July 19.

Nicola says this announcement led to an increase of inquiries at her travel agency, but no bookings for her company.

"Since the announcement in England, I would say we've seen a 50 per cent increase in inquiries, but unfortunately because we're still waiting for the Welsh government to make their announcement those enquiries are not turning into bookings as yet," she said.

In a statement, the Welsh Government said a decision about quarantine for people returning from amber-list countries to Wales will be made in Wales and there will be an announcement on this in due course.

It said: "We are considering these proposals and all restrictions remain under constant review. Decisions about quarantine for people returning from amber-list countries to Wales will be made in Wales and we will make an announcement in due course."