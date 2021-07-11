Face coverings to remain mandatory on public transport in Wales

Face coverings will remain mandatory on public transport in Wales, with the requirement for them to continue to be worn in shops also being considered.

The approach is in contrast to England's road map out of lockdown, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the legal obligation to wear face coverings will end once the country reaches Step 4 on July 19.

A final decision on England's path out of restrictions is due to be taken on Monday.

However, in Wales masks must still be worn in taxis, on trains and buses, as well as health and social care settings when coronavirus restrictions are eased, the Welsh Government said.

It added that "active further consideration" is being given to whether they will still be required by law in other settings, like retail.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "We will need everyone's help to keep coronavirus under control as we continue to respond to the pandemic - this virus has quite certainly not gone away.

"We know many people are still worried and anxious about going out. We will maintain the requirement to wear face coverings in certain places - on public transport and health and social care settings, and others where necessary - to help keep us all safe."

Making the announcement on Sunday, the government said scientific evidence supports the use of face coverings as a way of reducing the transmission of the virus.

It said they are "particularly useful" in crowded, indoor areas with poor ventilation.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: "Wearing face masks is an effective way of reducing the transmission of coronavirus.

"We all have a duty to help to protect each other. Keeping everyone safe has been the Welsh Government's priority through the pandemic and will continue to be the priority in future."

What are the Covid rules in Wales? Who can I meet up with indoors? You are able to join together with up to two other households indoors. This means you can spend time with your extended household at your home or theirs, including staying overnight. A fourth household can join in "limited circumstances", such as when an adult is living alone. Back to top Can I meet people inside at a pub or restaurant? Up to six people from different households are able to meet in cafes, restaurants, pubs and visitor attractions. The group does not include children under 11 or carers. People don't need to socially distance within this group. Back to top How many people can I meet outdoors? Up to 30 people are able to meet outdoors or in somebody's garden, as well as in outside areas at restaurants, pubs, bars and visitor attractions. Again, this group does not include children under 11 or carers of these households. Back to top Can I travel in and out of Wales, or around Wales? There are no restrictions in place for travel into or out of Wales as long as you are travelling to or from a country within the UK, or Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands. However, you will need to check the restrictions in place in the area you are travelling from or to. Travel within Wales is not restricted. Back to top Do I have to wear a face covering? Face coverings will remain mandatory on public transport in Wales, with the requirement for them to continue to be worn in shops also being considered. Masks must still be worn in taxis, on trains and buses, as well as health and social care settings This applies to everyone aged 11 and over, unless you are classed as exempt. The Welsh Government said "active further consideration" is being given to whether they will still be required by law in other settings, like retail. Back to top Do I still have to self-isolate? If you have tested positive for coronavirus, or have come in to close contact with someone who has, you are required by law to self-isolate for 10 days when told to do so by NHS Wales Test, Trace, Protect. You should also self-isolate and take a Covid test if you have any symptoms of coronavirus or feel generally unwell. Back to top What's still closed? Nightclubs, adult entertainment venues and ice rinks are currently closed in Wales under coronavirus regulations. Back to top

Welsh Conservative Shadow Health Minister Russell George MS said the Welsh government has made the announcement at the weekend "avoid scrutiny by elected members."

He said: “The issue with today's news is that once again a major announcement is being made via the media, at a weekend, where the Welsh Government can once again avoid scrutiny by elected members."

“In tackling Covid we should be following the data and not the media schedule.”

Plaid Cymru said it welcomes the announcement but added the laws are not "properly enforced."

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, Plaid Cymru's health spokesperson said: “First-hand evidence shows, however, that current laws for social distancing and face coverings are not properly enforced in enclosed settings such as trains."

"Consistency on the part of the Welsh Government is therefore crucial if these measures are effective in keeping the virus at bay.”

He added: “Consistency is also important when it comes to schools. To keep young people safe from the risks of long Covid, mandatory face coverings must continue in crowded educational settings such as school buses and corridors, as this is the one group not protected by vaccines.”

The Welsh government says full details on how schools and colleges can operate safely will be published in September. Credit: PA

On Friday, it was announced that face coverings will not be routinely recommended in classrooms across Wales from September.

Mr Drakeford is expected to make a statement on Wednesday setting out further details on the new alert level zero for Wales.

The country is currently at alert level one and face coverings are mandatory in all indoor public places.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce her country's next steps out of lockdown in a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, but has already described Mr Johnson's approach as "something of an exception", appearing to indicate hers will be more cautious.

In Northern Ireland, the removal of rules around all face coverings, with regulations potentially replaced by guidance, are due to be considered next month.

The Stormont Executive has already announced that the legal requirement to wear face coverings in places of worship is also set to be removed on July 26, while the use of face masks in classrooms is to be removed from guidance.