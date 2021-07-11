A man has died after a number of drug overdoses in the last week in Swansea.

Earlier this week, Swansea Bay University Health Board issued a warning after a number of people became 'seriously ill' after overdosing on a 'bad batch' of illegal drugs.

They were taken to the Emergency Department at Morriston Hospital in Swansea on Wednesday in a 'serious condition'.

It is believed that that the drugs were being mis-sold as Valium and Xanax.

In a statement on social media, South Wales Police confirmed it is investigating the unexplained death of a man in the Waun Wen area of Swansea.

The health board said the cause of death is currently being investigated and added "it is still not clear what is behind the incidents, and other drugs could be involved."

It added: "People are being urged to be extremely cautious about taking any drugs."

Swansea Bay University Health Board Director of Public Health, Keith Reid, said:“I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person who has died.

“This number of overdose cases in such a short time is highly concerning, and we don’t know clearly yet what drug or drugs may be behind it."

Mr Reid added: “So we are advising people to take extreme care. If you are using drugs, then please exercise great caution - especially if you have changed your supplier recently or you have been offered, or are using, a new drug.”