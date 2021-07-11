Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in a crash near Wrexham

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash near Wrexham on Sunday.

It happened on the A539 between Erbistock and Ruabon.Sergeant Jason Diamond of North Wales police said: “A white Fiat Panda was involved in a collision and sadly a male died at the scene. “We are appealing to anybody who was in the area or may have witnessed the collision that occurred at approximately 10.40am to contact us.”The car was travelling in the direction from the junction at Pen y Lan towards Ruabon.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101.