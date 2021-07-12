Watch the Welsh Government press conference here

One in four people in Wales aged 18-39 have not yet had a coronavirus vaccine, leaving them vulnerable to serious illness, health chiefs have warned.

Dr Gillian Richardson, deputy chief medical officer for the vaccination programme in Wales, said only around 75% of 18 to 39-year-olds have had a first dose.

Speaking alongside chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton at the Welsh Government press conference, Dr Richardson warned cases of the Delta variant are increasing in this age group.

She said: "These young adults are vulnerable to infection, serious illness and life-changing long Covid, as well as loss of earnings if they have to self-isolate.

"Our focus at the moment is on maximising protection, particularly among younger people."

1.8-1.9 The coronavirus 'R' rate in Wales

Coronavirus cases in Wales are doubling approximately every six-and-a-half days, according to the latest figures.

Public Health Wales estimates the 'R' rate for Wales is now between 1.8 and 1.9 - meaning every person who is infected is going on to infect almost another two people.

Dr Frank Atherton said experts are seeing "extensive community transmission" during this third wave of the pandemic.

"The case rate for North Wales is now 205 cases per 100,000 people and the all-Wales rate is 136 cases," he said.

"In the space of just over six weeks, this fast-moving variant of the virus has entered Wales and spread beyond three small clusters to cause more than 3,500 confirmed cases."

But he said that there have been far fewer infections in the older age groups this time around.

"A large part of the reason for this is likely to be that vaccination is helping to prevent transmission and infection," he added.

Younger people are being urged to make use of walk-in Pfizer clinics, which have been set up to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated.

Young people are being urged to come forward for their vaccine. Credit: PA Images

The Welsh Government is deciding whether coronavirus restrictions can be relaxed, with an update expected on Wednesday.

Ministers are also considering a new set of measures for the summer beyond alert level one.

Face coverings will remain mandatory on public transport in Wales, with the requirement for them to continue to be worn in shops also being considered.

The approach is in contrast to England's roadmap out of lockdown, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the legal obligation to wear face coverings will end once the country reaches Step 4.

In Wales, however, masks must still be worn in taxis, on trains and buses, as well as health and social care settings when coronavirus restrictions are eased, the Welsh Government said.

It added that "active further consideration" is being given to whether they will still be required by law in other settings, like retail.