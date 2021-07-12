One in four people aged 18-39 still not protected from Covid as case rates double each week
One in four people in Wales aged 18-39 have not yet had a coronavirus vaccine, leaving them vulnerable to serious illness, health chiefs have warned.
Dr Gillian Richardson, deputy chief medical officer for the vaccination programme in Wales, said only around 75% of 18 to 39-year-olds have had a first dose.
Speaking alongside chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton at the Welsh Government press conference, Dr Richardson warned cases of the Delta variant are increasing in this age group.
She said: "These young adults are vulnerable to infection, serious illness and life-changing long Covid, as well as loss of earnings if they have to self-isolate.
"Our focus at the moment is on maximising protection, particularly among younger people."
Coronavirus cases in Wales are doubling approximately every six-and-a-half days, according to the latest figures.
Public Health Wales estimates the 'R' rate for Wales is now between 1.8 and 1.9 - meaning every person who is infected is going on to infect almost another two people.
Dr Frank Atherton said experts are seeing "extensive community transmission" during this third wave of the pandemic.
"The case rate for North Wales is now 205 cases per 100,000 people and the all-Wales rate is 136 cases," he said.
"In the space of just over six weeks, this fast-moving variant of the virus has entered Wales and spread beyond three small clusters to cause more than 3,500 confirmed cases."
But he said that there have been far fewer infections in the older age groups this time around.
"A large part of the reason for this is likely to be that vaccination is helping to prevent transmission and infection," he added.
Younger people are being urged to make use of walk-in Pfizer clinics, which have been set up to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated.
The Welsh Government is deciding whether coronavirus restrictions can be relaxed, with an update expected on Wednesday.
Ministers are also considering a new set of measures for the summer beyond alert level one.
Face coverings will remain mandatory on public transport in Wales, with the requirement for them to continue to be worn in shops also being considered.
The approach is in contrast to England's roadmap out of lockdown, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the legal obligation to wear face coverings will end once the country reaches Step 4.
In Wales, however, masks must still be worn in taxis, on trains and buses, as well as health and social care settings when coronavirus restrictions are eased, the Welsh Government said.
It added that "active further consideration" is being given to whether they will still be required by law in other settings, like retail.
What are the coronavirus rules in Wales?
Who can I meet up with indoors?
You are able to join together with up to two other households indoors.
This means you can spend time with your extended household at your home or theirs, including staying overnight.
A fourth household can join in "limited circumstances", such as when an adult is living alone.
Can I meet people inside at a pub or restaurant?
Up to six people from different households are able to meet in cafes, restaurants, pubs and visitor attractions.
The group does not include children under 11 or carers.
People don't need to socially distance within this group.
How many people can I meet outdoors?
Up to 30 people are able to meet outdoors or in somebody's garden, as well as in outside areas at restaurants, pubs, bars and visitor attractions.
Again, this group does not include children under 11 or carers of these households.
Can I travel in and out of Wales, or around Wales?
There are no restrictions in place for travel into or out of Wales as long as you are travelling to or from a country within the UK, or Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands.
However, you will need to check the restrictions in place in the area you are travelling from or to.
Travel within Wales is not restricted.
Do I have to wear a face covering?
Face coverings will remain mandatory on public transport in Wales, with the requirement for them to continue to be worn in shops also being considered.
Masks must still be worn in taxis, on trains and buses, as well as health and social care settings
This applies to everyone aged 11 and over, unless you are classed as exempt.
The Welsh Government said "active further consideration" is being given to whether they will still be required by law in other settings, like retail.
Do I still have to self-isolate?
If you have tested positive for coronavirus, or have come in to close contact with someone who has, you are required by law to self-isolate for 10 days when told to do so by NHS Wales Test, Trace, Protect.
You should also self-isolate and take a Covid test if you have any symptoms of coronavirus or feel generally unwell.
What's still closed?
Nightclubs, adult entertainment venues and ice rinks are currently closed in Wales under coronavirus regulations.