The family of a missing man are "growing more concerned" as the search to find him enters its second week.

Andrew Davies, from Llanelli, has been missing since the evening of Sunday 4 July.

Dyfed Powys Police said he was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and walking boots.

Officers have released a new CCTV image of Mr Davies as their search for him continues.

It shows him walking near Sandy Water Park and was captured at around 7.23pm on the Sunday he went missing.

Police have released this CCTV image from Sunday 4 July, which has been confirmed as Andrew Davies. Credit: Dyfed Powys Police

Mr Davies has not been seen since, and has not been in contact with family or friends.

Police are asking residents living in the area to check sheds, outbuildings and garages in case he has sought shelter inside.

Inspector Mark Davies said: "It's been a week since Andrew went missing and his family are obviously growing more concerned.

"I would appeal to anyone who has seen him or anyone matching his description to get in touch with us immediately.

"I would especially appeal to people in the Sandy Water Park area to check any outbuildings in case he has sought shelter and I would ask people with CCTV in that area to check that.

"If anyone was driving in the area in the last week and has dashcam I would ask that they have a look at that too."

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police online, by email, or by calling 101 and quoting 150 of July 4.