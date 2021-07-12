Police in Wrexham have issued a warning about "highly graphic footage" being circulated on social media following the death of a 19-year-old man.

Officers were called to Eglwysfan in Rhosymedre, Wrexham on Sunday 11 July where they said a man was found dead at a property.

An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Chris Bell said enquiries are ongoing but it is believed to be an "isolated incident" with "no cause for further concern".

Forensic officers were at the scene

DI Bell added he is urging the public not to share a video which officers are aware has been "widely circulated on social media".

"Family Liaison Officers are currently providing support to the victim’s family, and out of respect, I would like to stress the importance of nothing being placed in the public domain that could cause further distress, or indeed prejudice any potential future trial.

"This includes, but is not limited to naming or speculation as to the identity of any individuals connected with this incident".

North Wales Police said if anyone has any information which could help with the investigation, then to contact them on 101.