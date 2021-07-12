Around 200 people were evacuated from a cinema in Llandudno after a fire broke out in a toilet.

It is understood that some 200 people were in the building which had nine screens operating when the complex was evacuated.

One crew attended the incident and it took more than two hours to extinguish.

Among the films on show was the latest Marvel film Black Widow featuring Scarlett Johansson.

The fire broke out at the Cineworld complex in Llandudno Junction Credit: PA

Claire Kay said her 16-year-old daughter Steffi Kay escaped unharmed after the incident.

"A staff member said over the loudspeaker 'There's an emergency and staff members willlead you out'. The audience members were then taken through a fire exit at the sideof their auditorium and into a car park where they waited to be picked up.

"My daughter saw two fire engines. Firefighters then went into the foyer with hoses."

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it was alerted to a fire in the male toilets at Cineworld in Llandudno Junction at 4.50pm.

In a statement, it said the cause of the fire in is believed to be deliberate ignition. "There was 100% fire damage to a toilet roll holder and 10% fire damage to the cubicle and 70% smoke damage to the bathroom."

A spokesperson for Cineworld shared the following update on their Facebook page: "Unfortunately due to an incident at the Cinema, we are temporarily closed. If you have a booking for tonight please contact our Customer Services team at 0330 333 4444 orcustomer.services@cineworld.co.uk. We will update our Facebook feed with further details of when the issue has been resolved."