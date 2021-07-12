Tourists spending holidays in north Wales this summer are being told to "think twice" before attending A&E due to pressures they could be putting on local hospitals.

With more people expected to staycation in Wales, there are fears this could put added pressure on the NHS, with one health board reminding people to remember their medication.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is advising tourists to call 111 instead of 999 with non-life-threatening conditions to alleviate pressure on local hospitals.

Places you can get medical help for non-life-threatening conditions:

NHS 111 Wales website

Community pharmacies

Minor Injury Units

Dr Chris Stockport, Executive Director of Primary and Community Services, is encouraging anyone with health concerns to contact these platforms first.

Dr Stockport said, “As Covid-19 restrictions ease and we approach the school holidays there will be a major increase in the number of people in this region.

“By calling 111 you will receive all the expert support you need, and if an appointment or out-of-hours assessment is necessary that can be arranged.

"If it is an emergency then you should call 999 or visit the nearest hospital, but only in an emergency.

“And if you take medication regularly, please remember to bring it with you.”

Holiday camps, tourism operators, hoteliers and hospitality businesses are being asked to share the message and help reduce pressure on healthcare workers.

Jim Jones, CEO of North Wales Tourism, echoed those words and added: “We are expecting the summer holidays to be exceptionally busy this year.

“Whilst enjoyment in our beautiful region is what we want visitors to experience, we also want them to be aware of how to get help if they run into any medical difficulty.

“The easiest and quickest way to receive medical support is to phone 111 rather than turning up direct at hospital emergency departments, so please heed that advice and help our NHS staff here in North Wales when visiting the area.”