The self-isolation payment scheme which offers people on low-pay a £500 payment if they are told to isolate is being extended until March 2022.

The Self-Isolation Support Scheme was opened in November 2020 and helps support those who cannot work from home as well as parents and carers on low incomes with children who are self-isolating.

So far, more than 13,200 support payments have been made.

The Minister for Finance and Local Government Rebecca Evans has approved an additional £4m, on top of £8m already earmarked, to extend the scheme.

Minister for Finance and Local Government Rebecca Evans said:

“These payments are vital for anyone who has been told to isolate by TTP but may experience financial hardship as a result of having to stay at home and miss work.

“The scheme is administered by local authorities and includes a discretionary element to provide support to those who need it most.”

As well as the £500 support payment, pilot schemes, including Covid Support Hubs, have been set up to offer even more support to people who would struggle to self-isolate.

Minister for Health and Social Services Eluned Morgan said:

“It’s so important that people self-isolate if they test positive for Covid-19 because this helps to stop the virus spreading.

“TTP has been extremely effective at supporting both people who have tested positive and their contacts and providing advice, guidance and support. It’s important we continue to invest to provide support to those who need it the most.