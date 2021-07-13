A baby has suffered a stroke after the trauma of a car crash collision in Penlan, Swansea.

18-month-old Theo was one of three passengers who needed hospital treatment after being pulled unconscious from the scene.

Other passengers include his mother Courtney Kent, who was also left unconscious by the crash, and driver Jordanna Barnett, who is Theo's godmother.

This collision took place on Penlan Common on Tuesday, July 6.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, as well as a woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Theo was left unable to move on one side due to the force of the impact and is undergoing further assessment at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital in Cardiff.

We are a strong family and we will get him through this. Sarah Barnard, Theo's grandmother

Theo's grandmother Sarah Barnard said, "Courtney was in hell of a mess following the collision, and her face was all swollen. But we are told the baby suffered a stroke because of the impact.

"He still had bleeding on the brain at the start of the weekend. The doctor told us he might have to go to Cardiff for his rehab.

"The brain injury is the main concern. In the long term, because of his age, we hope he will make a recovery, but it might not be full.

"But we are a strong family and we will get him through this. He will have to have more tests and more head scans, but we won't know the full picture until later this week.

A spokesman for South Wales Police said, "A 19-year-old man from Mount Pleasant has been arrested and bailed pending further enquiries. A 19-year-old man from Clase has been arrested and released under investigation.

"And 40-year-old woman from Penlan, who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, has been released pending further investigation."