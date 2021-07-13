Play video

Video Report by ITV Wales News Journalist Ian Lang

Wrexham is considering applying for city status again with business leaders backing the Hollywood star power of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to get the town over the line.

Businesses say the takeover of Wrexham AFC by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could be a game changer with the town's profile at an all time high.

This would be the fourth time that Wrexham County Borough Council has applied for the status, losing out in 2012 when it was pipped at the post by St Asaph in Denbighshire.

Wrexham Business Professionals, a local business group say city status could boost the economy in the area.

Solicitor Ian Edwards, a senior member of the group, said, "We have supported the idea of Wrexham becoming a city for many years. As far as we are concerned, this is a no-brainer and a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

“We’ve always thought that being a city would give Wrexham a lot of kudos and would provide a massive economic benefit for the whole of North Wales.

“It’s not just about putting Wrexham on the map – being a city would provide an effective lever in attracting inward investment and new jobs which would help the whole area thrive and prosper.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham AFC earlier this year. Credit: PA

Ian Edwards acknowledges the impact the Hollywood pair have had on the town.

“It has added a bit of magic and stardust. We’ve never had such a high profile – not just nationally but internationally.

“You really couldn’t script it better. There’s never going to be a better time to bid for city status."

What do people in Wrexham think of their town becoming a city?

Locals in Wrexham had mixed opinions about the bid.

One woman who was sceptical said, "I think prices will go up, it'll get overcrowded. We haven't got enough room for the houses that they're building now. The schools are overcrowded, the doctors you can't get into. Wrexham is not like it used to be, let's put it that way."

Others were more in favour of the change, "They've put a lot of investment into Wrexham. I'm all for it, I've always been for it. Definitely!"

Another said: "It'll bring people in. They're trying to regenerate the place, they're doing very, very well really."

"It's needed, definitely. It's got a university, it's got a cathedral, it's got everything."