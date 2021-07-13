A man who dodged a train ticket worth £3.30 has been fined £400.

So far in July, 12 people have been fined a total of £4,190 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court after failing to buy train fares for services across South Wales.

In one case a 34-year-old man was fined £440 after travelling the eight-minute railway journey between Penarth and Grangetown without previously buying a ticket with "intent" to avoid payment.

As well as a fine the man from Barry was ordered to pay costs of £179, £3.30 in compensation, and a £44 surcharge, bringing the total amount owed to £666.30.In another case a 24-year-old man from Cardiff was ordered to pay a total of £727.90 after dodging a fare between Birmingham New Street and Cardiff Central on January 26.

The people below were all fined after either pleading guilty or after the verdict was proved in their absence of travelling without having previously paid a fare and with intent to avoid payment at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on July 1.

The offences were all committed in January, February, or March this year.

A 61-year-old man from Darlington was ordered to pay a total of £725.50 after travelling between Cardiff Central and Birmingham New Street without previously paying a fare of £62.50

A 53-year-old man from Walsall was ordered to pay a total of £508 after travelling between Caldicot and Grangetown without previously paying a fare of £10.60

An 18-year-old man from Cardiff was ordered to pay a total of £256.90 after travelling between Lisvane and Thornhill and Grangetown without previously paying a fare of £3.90

A 21-year-old woman from Cardiff was ordered to pay a total of £672.20 after travelling between Cwmbran and Cathays without previously paying a fare of £9.20

A 59-year-old woman from Cardiff was ordered to pay a total of £666.90 after travelling between Grangetown and Barry Docks without previously paying a fare of £3.9

A 22-year-old woman from Barry was ordered to pay a total of £511.80 after travelling between Cadoxton and Llandaff without previouslypaying a fare of £3.80

A 23-year-old man from Cardiff was ordered to pay a total of £257.90 after travelling between Rogerstone and Cardiff Central without previously paying a fare of £4.90

A 27-year-old man from Merthyr Tydfil was ordered to pay a total of £673.50 after travelling between Newport and Merthyr Tydfil without previously paying a fare of £10.50

A 35-year-old man from Barry Island was ordered to pay a total of £665.70 after travelling between Cadoxton and Barry Island without previously paying a fare of £2.70 and with intent to avoid payment