An 18-year-old has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Wrexham.

Officers were called to a housing estate in Rhosymedre on 11 July where Kyle Walley was found dead at a property.

The following day, police confirmed a man had been arrested and was in police custody.

Mark Harley Jones 18, of Chester Road, Wrexham has since been charged with Mr Walley's murder and will appear before Mold Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Forensic officers were scene at a property on the estate in Rhosymedre

In a tribute to Kyle on Monday, his family said they are "absolutely devastated."

“You will be greatly missed by so many , you had the biggest smile and sense of humour; all the love in the world from Mum , Dad, Lee, Johnathan, Caitlin, Nanna, Aunty and everyone who knew you.”