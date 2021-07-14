A woman from Swansea said she is "delighted" after creating a successful petition which has led to pain relief for people being fitted with the coil contraceptive.

The Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare (FSRH) announced that people "should always be offered pain relief in intrauterine device (IUD) procedures".

Lucy Cohen started the petition, which has been signed by nearly 30,000 people, after getting an IUD fitted and experiencing "excruciating pain".

She also created a survey to find out about other people's experiences of having IUD procedures.

When ITV Wales broke the story in May, Lucy told us: "More than a thousand people are reporting that this is not mild discomfort - we have a problem."

What is an IUD?

An IUD is a small T-shaped plastic and copper device that is put into a person's womb.

It releases copper to stop people from getting pregnant and protects against pregnancy for between five and 10 years. It is also called a "coil" or "copper coil".

Today, speaking about the success of her campaign, Lucy said: "I could never have foreseen it would build up this much momentum.

"It's almost like a medical 'Me Too'. A lot of women thought the pain only happened to them.

"It's incredibly positive we'll see tangible changes to women's healthcare. That was my number one priority - that everybody should be able to have proper pain relief for this procedure. Pain shouldn't be the gateway for procedures like this.

"It's really empowered women to advocate for themselves and know what is and isn't right."

Now women can say 'actually I want this and I want to know what the options are'. It allows them to feel like they've got power and informed consent and that's huge. Lucy Cohen

The FSRH said many people "don’t experience major issues" when having IUD procedures but some "find the experience painful and anxiety-provoking."

It recommends "healthcare professionals to create a supportive environment and offer appropriate analgesia (painkillers) when women attend their IUD fitting procedures."

Dr Janet Barter, Vice President of the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare (FSRH), said:

"It is always concerning to hear about the pain some women have experienced during their IUD fitting, and this has sparked an important discussion amongst healthcare professionals and IUD users...

"Not all clinics or GP practices are able to offer local anaesthesia, and where this is the case, referral to another service should be in place.“We also need to ensure that the patient is aware that they can request that the procedure stops at any time. It is important to be mindful that some individuals do report severe pain associated with the procedure."

Lucy said: "The main thing is, it's changed. Now everyone will be able to get proper pain relief. That's all I wanted, it's brilliant.

"I'm working with Nadine Dorries' office on the women's health plan for England but I will aim to make sure that's rolled out to devolved nations.

"I'm also working with the Fair Treatment for Women in Wales to make a women's health plan for Wales."

The profession have taken notice and it's clear there have been some serious conversations happening. Lucy Cohen

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said:

"No-one should experience unnecessary pain and we will set out our ambitions to improve treatment in the sexual and reproductive health strategy published later this year.

“This will include the latest information on contraception including pain management and related issues including the need to learn from women’s experiences.”

I've had thousands of women contact me just to tell me their stories. Lucy Cohen

Lucy added: "What's come out of this that's really humbling is I've had thousands of women contact me just to tell me their stories.

"They've been messaging me on Twitter or Instagram and I've tried to respond to every single one.

"Most women said they didn't expect a response but they just wanted to tell someone their story. Many felt they hadn't been able to talk to clinicians about this previously.

"It was really overwhelming and kept spurring me on. I suddenly felt this weight of responsibility."