A cannabis factory with more than a million pounds' worth of plants inside was discovered at a disused care home in Caerphilly county.

Police found nearly 1,400 cannabis plants across 21 rooms at the premises on Dan Y Graig Road, Risca, on Friday 9 July.

The plants were removed and destroyed, and a man in his 60s from Newport was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a class B drug.

He has been released under investigation.

Police said it was a 'large-scale' growing operation. Credit: Heddlu Gwent Police

Inspector Andrew Boucher said: “This is a significant disruption of a large-scale cannabis growing operation, which we estimate has a street value of more than £1 million.

“The supply of controlled drugs blight our communities and we will continue to take action against anyone involved in drug dealing.

“Information from the community is vital in our efforts to tackle the supply of illegal drugs. Please keep telling us about your concerns, it really does make a difference to disrupt organised crime and prevent the sale of illegal drugs in our communities.”