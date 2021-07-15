An inquest has opened into the death of a soldier at a training range in Pembrokeshire.

Sergeant Gavin Hillier, 35, suffered fatal injuries and died at the Castlemartin training site earlier this year.

Coroner’s officer Lisa Jenkins told a hearing in Haverfordwest, "On March 4 2021, Dyfed-Powys Police were notified of an incident at the Castlemartin range.

"Upon attending, they had been notified of the death of one male, identified as Sgt Gavin Hillier, of 1st Battalion Welsh Guards.

"He had been taking part in a training exercise when the incident occurred.

"Dyfed-Powys Police launched an investigation, liaising with the Health and Safety Executive and the Ministry of Defence, and this is still ongoing."

In March, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that Sgt Hillier had died in a "non-operational training incident".

Acting senior coroner Paul Bennett opened the inquest and proposed to "adjourn this matter to a date for a pre-inquest review hearing".

"That matter is likely not to take place before October 31."

Sgt Hillier served on operations in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2019, he was awarded the Long Service and Good Conduct medal by the Prince of Wales.

Following his death, his wife Karyn and sons Declan and Connor said, "We are absolutely heartbroken and can’t express how proud we are of you.

"Our boys will continue to make you proud and you will forever live on through them."