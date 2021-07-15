Play video

An 80-year-old man rowing around the UK in a tin boat has arrived in Cardiff as part of his challenge to raise money for an Alzheimer's charity.

That boat is named the Tintanic II - made entirely of tin and "other bits and pieces" that Michael Stanley - also known as Major Mick was able to find around his house.

The 80-year-old made headlines last year with an earlier incarnation of the tin boat but he is hoping this new and improved version will make waves and raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK as he tours some of the UK's waterways.

Major Mick is hoping to row 120 miles in different parts of the UK

Major Mick wants to raise £20,000 for the charity, after seeing the "devastating effect" the condition has had on his friends and family.

"This boat is slightly better - this is the super deluxe model and I've made some alterations to keep the water out.

"It took me a couple of months to build - it was as and when I had time.

"Last year I was taking in about two pints of water every hour - and now its spoonfuls so it's much improved!"

Mick said he launched the boat at the end of May - and was "given a hand" by explorer Ben Fogle.

"Since then, I have been to a number of places. I pledged to do 100 miles and I'll probably do 120 by the end. In August, I go up to Scotland and do the Loch Ness and I shall probably finish in September."

Almost one million people live with Alzheimer's in the UK and it is hoped the money raised will help fund world-class studies focusing on prevention, diagnosis and treatments for dementia.

Ian Wilson, Deputy CEO and Executive Director of Fundraising and Communications at Alzheimer's Research UK, thanked Major Mick for his efforts.

He said, "Our vital research is only made possible thanks to our incredible supporters, and we're so grateful to Major Mick for supporting Alzheimer's Research UK. Dementia affects a significant proportion of the population - one in three people over 65 in the UK will die with some form of the condition. Fantastic fundraising efforts like this will help us to make life-changing research breakthroughs for people with dementia.