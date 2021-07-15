Police investigate sexual assault in Cardiff's Bute Park

Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault which took place in Cardiff.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning on July 15 in Bute Park. The area has been cordoned off as part of the investigation.

The popular park is in the centre of Cardiff

A spokesman for South Wales Police said, "Detectives investigating the incident have established a cordon in an area near the Castle Street entrance to the park."

A community police officer and detectives are carrying out investigations at the scene.