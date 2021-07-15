A Welsh police force has referred itself to the police watchdog after footage emerged online of an officer in an altercation with a man during an arrest.

The footage was shared on social media by a Black Lives Matter group in south Wales, who claim "excessive force" was used.

Gwent Police said it takes such reports "very seriously" and is reviewing the officer's contact with the man.

It has also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The officer is not currently working in an operational role while enquiries are ongoing, the force added.

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding confirmed that officers attended an address in Newport on Friday 9 July.

“A 41-year-old man from Newport was located and was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance," he said.

“He was later charged with these offences and appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Monday 12 July.

“The man was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing an officer in execution of their duty. He was released under investigation for these offences.

“The officer involved is not currently working in an operational role as enquiries are ongoing.

“We’re aware of a video circulating on social media involving one of our officers, and Gwent Police takes all reports of this nature very seriously.

“We understand the concern shared by the community and are in the process of reviewing our contact with this individual as a whole.

“We have referred this to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with normal procedure to ensure there is independent scrutiny and review.”

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “We have received a referral from Gwent Police and are assessing it to determine whether IOPC involvement in an investigation is required."