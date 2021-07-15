Staff have criticised the scrapping of mandatory face coverings in schools claiming concerns raised by unions have been "ignored".

Mark Drakeford's latest announcement on the further easing of restrictions means it will not be necessary to wear face coverings or form contact groups in schools from September.

The union UNISON said face coverings are an important safety measure and should remain mandatory. It says schools should take the same approach as indoor public places and public transport where masks are required.

The organisation said the Welsh Government has ignored the concerns raised by education unions in regular meetings and data from surveys they have presented to ministers.

More than 1,000 school staff including caterers, cleaners and teaching assistants were asked their thoughts on whether face coverings should stay in schools.

61% Feel safer wearing face coverings in work

57% Feel that wearing them in secondary school settings is an important safety measure

48% Would be worried if face coverings were removed

School deep cleaning practices are also being scaled back from September.

UNISON lead officer for schools Rosie Lewis said, "It is far too early to know what the situation will be in September. Schools will need time to adapt at the start of the new term to whatever the landscape looks like then.

"UNISON will continue to urge the government to strengthen safety measures in schools."

Pembrokeshire school worker Jonathan Lewis says it's important that everyone feels safe.

"We want children, parents and staff to have confidence that schools are as safe environments for learning as possible. Removing face coverings for Welsh school pupils and staff is the wrong thing to do at this time.

"A clear majority of school support staff have indicated they would like face coverings to continue.

"It is very disappointing school staff’s sensible and reasonable wishes have been ignored."

The Welsh Government say schools can carry on encouraging the use of face masks "where there is likely to be more social mixing, such as in communal areas".

"As this survey reflects, there are a wide range of views within the workforce on face coverings. We will continue to work with our union partners to ensure their members are absolutely clear that they are able to continue wearing face coverings, if they wish.

"To help keep them safe, we are providing a framework for schools to enable them to tailor their own safety measures to reflect the level of local risk."