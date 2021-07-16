CCTV footage appeal after alleged sexual assault at train station

Police are appealing for information after a person was reportedly sexually assaulted at a train station in Swansea.

Officers investigating the incident have released CCTV images of someone they think may have information that could help with their investigation.

At just before 11.30pm on Saturday 3 July, police say the victim was sat on a bench on Swansea railway station platform when a person approached and sat down next to him.

The person then touched him inappropriately before he got up and walked away.

If you recognise the person in the images or have any information, please contact British Transport Police.