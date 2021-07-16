A football club has been overwhelmed with responses after a social media plea to find players to join its team.

Tonyrefail Welfare AFC was founded in 1925 but warned it was on the brink of collapse after a huge fall in members.

"We've hit hard times attracting players to the club. We've had to cancel training and games and that's led to players losing interest," committee member Fraser Williams told ITV News.

He told ITV Wales the club had been struggling to attract players for the past two to three months.

He put an appeal on social media as a "last resort" - and it has had hundreds of responses from around the world.

"We normally have 35 players registered but we're down to six or seven players so I put the tweet out as a last resort," Mr Williams said.

As well as people offering to spread the appeal, many responded directly to the plea.

Cameron Boast said, "I can probably make it Tuesday and see how it goes, I can play a few positions (mainly defensive) and willing to jump in goals if you need a keeper."

Fraser added, "If it doesn't work, we're just going to have to concede but we've had interest from all over! Cardiff, Swansea, Bridgend and Cowbridge. I've even had a Barcelona fan club contact me too!"

He added: "We've had glimmers of hope during this tough time."

"Every time it's looked good, there's been something there and knocked us back again so I am hopeful, but I'm not putting all my eggs into one basket but I hope it's the start of something new."

The team's next training session is on Tuesday 20th July at 6 pm behind Tonyrefail Leisure Centre.