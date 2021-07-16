UK ministers have been warned they will be undermining devolution if they set up new freeports in Wales without the backing of the Welsh Government.

Welsh ministers demanded clarity on funding for freeports - special economic zones offering tax breaks and lower tariffs for businesses as a part of the UK Government's "levelling up" agenda.

Both the Scottish and Welsh Governments fear being short-changed on this, when compared to the funding being made available for freeports in England.

Rebecca Evans accused the UK Government of putting pressure on the Welsh Government to deliver on their freeport policy Credit: ITV Wales

Finance minister Rebecca Evans said they had "consistently attempted to engage constructively with the UK Government and reach agreement on a way of implementing freeports in Wales which is consistent with our priorities and values as a Government".

But she added: "The UK Government is pressuring the Welsh Government to redirect its resources to deliver a UK Government policy priority.

"This approach is unacceptable to us, and we have made clear that the UK Government needs to demonstrate the same level of financial commitment to freeports in Wales as they have in England."

Economy minister Vaughan Gething added: "The UK Government's continued refusal to engage constructively suggests that they would rather risk undermining devolution by implementing a flawed freeport without our support than work with us to deliver benefits for Wales."

A UK Government spokeswoman said: "The UK Government is committed to bringing freeports to Scotland and Wales.

"It has huge potential to boost the Welsh and Scottish economies and create hundreds of highly skilled jobs.

"We know there is strong support from stakeholders, who are keen to see progress. We hope the Scottish and Welsh Government will decide to work with us on this."

