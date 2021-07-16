Man charged over alleged bomb hoax in Newport

A man has been charged following an incident in Newport which saw police respond to reports of a bomb threat.

A 57-year-old man from Cardiff has been charged with communication of false information in reference to a bomb hoax after claims that an explosive device had been left at the Newport Court Service on Wednesday 14 July.

He was remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on Friday.

The area around Newport Crown Court, the Civic Centre and Newport Magistrates' Court was cordoned off and the buildings were evacuated while officers carried out a search.

The cordon was in place for around two hours while police dogs were also used to search the buildings.