RNLI rescue warning to young people as hot weather arrives in Wales

The RNLI is warning people to take extra precautions during the summer holidays to make sure they stay safe in the water.

Last year, lifeguards in Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Swansea, Vale of Glamorgan, Bridgend and Denbighshire helped 888 children and 715 teenagers.

Between June and September that year, lifeguards saved 12 children and teenagers.

Most people who had to be helped by the RNLI were simply out enjoying a walk and got cut off by incoming tides.

Wales is one of the worst places in the UK for people becoming cut off by the tide, according to the RNLI.

Those rescued whilst walking is significantly higher than all other activities including paddling.

Credit: PA

Now, with the hot weather predicted this weekend and the school holidays approaching, the charity and HM Coastguard are calling for families to take care at the coast

RNLI Water Safety Lead Chris Cousens said: "We see a big increase in the number of incidents in the sea involving children and teenagers during the school summer holidays and we would urge everyone – but families in particular – to be aware of the risks and know what to do in an emergency."

"Our main advice is to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling around 245 beaches this summer to offer advice on how to stay safe and they are also there to help anyone who gets into trouble."

"Children should be supervised at all times and people of all ages should avoid swimming alone.

Mr Cousensadded: "We want people to enjoy the coast but urge everyone to respect the water, think about their own safety and know what to do in an emergency.’

The key summer safety advice is: