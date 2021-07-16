Three quarters of adults in Wales fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Three quarters of adults in Wales have now received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, making it the first UK nation to reach this milestone.

Wales is leading the way at 75%, with Scotland at 89.4% and England having administered two doses to 67.2% of all adults.

In total, 90.3% of all adults across Wales have had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Wales is above the UK average for both doses.

The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan:

“Every vaccination gives us hope and this is a fantastic achievement in such a short space of time.

“The pandemic is not over yet. Vaccinations are the way out of this pandemic and the best way to protect yourselves and those around you from the virus.

"I encourage anyone who hasn’t yet had their vaccination to come forward contact their health board and book their vaccination.”

It comes as, in the week leading up to July 10, one in 360 people were testing positive for Covid.

This is broadly unchanged from the previous week of one in 340 people.

These levels are similar to those seen at the beginning of March.

Rates appear to be rising more rapidly in other parts of the UK. In England, one in 95 of the community living in 'private households' - which excludes those in hospitals and care homes - are likely to have had Covid-19 in the last week.

This is up from one in 160 people in the previous week.

What are the Covid rules in Wales from 17 July? Meeting indoors Up to six people from different households can meet indoors in private homes and holiday accommodation. Previously you had to form an extended household or 'bubble' in order to see people at home - and your extended household could not change. Up to six people from different households are already able to meet in 'regulated indoor premises' - for example, cafes, restaurants, pubs and visitor attractions. Back to top Organised indoor events Organised indoor events can take place in Wales for up to 1,000 seated and up to 200 standing, and ice rinks can reopen. However, nightclubs and adult entertainment venues will remain closed until at least 7 August, when it is hoped Wales will move to 'Alert Level Zero'. Back to top Social distancing Social distancing will no longer be a legal requirement outdoors. Instead, risk assessments will be carried out to ensure people's safety. Social distancing remains a legal requirement indoors. Back to top Face coverings Face coverings will continue to be required by law in most indoor public places and on public transport, as previously announced. Back to top Working from home People should continue to work from home where possible, and there is no end date for this advice at present. A Covid-19 risk assessment must be carried out when it is "necessary" for people to return to the workplace, the First Minister said. Back to top Travelling abroad People who have been fully vaccinated will no longer need to self-isolate if they are returning from an amber list country, in line with the position in England and Scotland. However, the First Minister said: "We continue to advise against all but essential travel abroad and we continue to strongly recommend to people to holiday at home this summer." Back to top

Tomorrow, lockdown restrictions are being relaxed as Wales moves into Alert Level One.

This means up to six people can meet indoors in private homes and holiday accommodation.

Organised indoor events can take place for up to 1,000 people seated and up to 200 standing, and ice rinks can reopen.

Credit: PA

Announcing the easing of lockdown on Wednesday, Mark Drakeford said: "Four weeks ago, we paused changes to the restrictions to focus on vaccinating as many people as possible.

"Over this period, we have sent more than half-a-million doses of vaccine into the NHS. By the start of this week, we had vaccinated almost 400,000 people – the majority of these have been second doses."

The lifting of restrictions by the Welsh Government, which will see Wales move to Alert Level Zero on 7 August if the public health situation remains favourable, is down to the vaccination programme "helping to change the relationship with the virus", the First Minister told a press conference this week.

He added that by 7 August - 85% of the population will be fully jabbed.

Dr Gill Richardson, Wales’ Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Vaccines, added: