Green light for Green Man: Wales' largest music festival to go ahead

Video report by ITV Wales reporter Mike Griffiths

Wales' largest music festival, Green Man, is to go ahead after being forced to cancel the event last year.

Situated in the Brecon Beacons, the festival, which takes place between 19-22 August, has already sold out.

Anyone over the age of 16 attending the festival will have to demonstrate they have received a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test within 48hrs prior to their arrival, or demonstrate that they have received two Covid vaccinations.

Under Welsh Government rules, from August 7, Wales will move to Alert Level Zero which means social distancing will no longer be a legal requirement indoors or outdoors at the 25,000 capacity event.

The event takes place between 19-22 August, but people can access the site from 16th Credit: PA

Owner of the festival Fiona Stewart said, "At times it seemed like a dream that we would ever be back in the fields together, I can’t tell you how much it means to me, and the thousands of people that rely upon and make Green Man happen, that it’s actually going ahead. We cannot wait to see people enjoy the festival again!”

"I am very grateful for the support of Welsh Government who gave me the confidence to run this year's festival and funding through the CRF. Green Man is an independent festival run by a small Powys company and we would have been in difficulties without this help."

Who is performing?

Music headliners Little Dragon, Caribou, Mogwai, and Fontaines D.C, Django Django will be among those performing at the festival which also hosts film, art, comedy and literature events.

Charlotte Church will be among the acts performing Credit: PA

Welsh acts include Gruff Rhys, Charlotte Church, Gwenno and Catrin Finch.

Talking about the festival, Dan Snaith aka Caribou said, “There's a kind of magic about Green Man - both that I've experienced myself in the past and that I hear about from friends who go every year. I feel very lucky that we're going to headline this year.”

Ticket-holders who are unable to attend can rollover their tickets to next year or have them refunded until 5pm on 23 July.

A re-sale will be held on 27 July.