Couple forced apart by Covid-19 finally reunited on 70th wedding anniversary

A husband and wife have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary by seeing each other for the first time in more than a year.

Frank and Nancy Harding got hitched at in Godre'r Graig in the Swansea Valley in 1951 and have been at each other's side ever since until coronavirus forced them apart. Frank's dementia meant he moved into a nursing home prior to the pandemic but when Covid-19 hit, the couple were unable to see eachother.

To minimise the risk of Covid infection, wife Nancy had no choice but to stay away from her husband of seven decades.Although she had been allowed to visit the nursing home on occasion, it was under strict Covid distancing restrictions.Despite the precautions, Frank contracted Covid and was put on a ventilator after being admitted to Singleton Hospital.But he made an amazing recovery.Last week Frank and Nancy were able to once again meet in person.Daughter Jayne said: "It was so lovely for them to be able to finally meet up again and have a cwtsh and sit side by side."Up until now, they've only been able to see each other firstly through glass, or with mum wearing PPE. They have always been very devoted to each other."Unfortunately, dad started suffering from dementia three years ago and he's had been at Glais House since last year."He is a charming man who has control of most of his faculties and is aware of his surroundings".The couple met when both were working at the Ministry of Labour after the Second World War.They first set eyes on each other while on separate buses travelling in opposite directions - Frank from Landore to Ystalyfera while Nancy would travel the opposite direction to Swansea.The pair were working for the Ministry of Labour, and eventually got to meet up."It was lovely they could finally meet up again properly. It was very emotional. When we left dad got very upset, but he'd forgotten about it the following day. That's the nature of dementia". Jayne said.The couple, who received an anniversary message from the queen to mark the occasion, were joined by family but limited to just six members.