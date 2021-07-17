How to keep your pets cool in the hot weather as temperatures soar in Wales

Wales has been basking in glorious sunshine the last few days, with the temperatures set to rise to almost 30°C at the weekend.

The RNLI is warning people to take extra precautions during the summer holidays to make sure they stay safe in the water.

And there are also calls for people to protect themselves from the hot sunshine, by wearing hats and sunglasses as well as sun cream.

It comes after several children have ended up in hospital across Wales over the last few days with severe sunburn.

But how can we look after our animals in the hot weather?

Nice shady spots should always be made available to our pets in the hot weather. Credit: Nerys Haynes

Here are some top tips and tricks from the animal charity RSPCA on how to keep your pets cool in the heat:

Never leave animals in cars, conservatories, outbuildings or caravans on a warm day, even if it's just for a short while;

Keep your pets safe by using a pet-safe sun cream on exposed parts of your pets skin;

Provide plenty of access to shade and constant access to fresh water;

Provide damp towels for your pets to lie on to help cool them down;

Walk your dog in the morning or evening when it's cooler to reduce the risk of heatstroke and burning their paws on the pavement;

Some pets enjoy splashing around in a paddling pool if you are able to get access to one;

Regular grooming in warmer weather can help brush away any dead or excess hair, leaving your dog with a less dense coat, which is much better for staying cool;

Where safe, keep windows and doors ajar to allow a breeze through the house.

Farm animals need to be checked in the heat. Credit: Kirsty

The RSPCA also says that the number of animals held in farm building should be reduced in hot weather conditions to allow the air to circulate.

Fans can also be used to help keep farm animals cool in the heat, and animals should be monitored 'frequently' to check for any changes and to see how they are coping in the hot weather.