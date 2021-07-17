Young ice skater 'overjoyed' that ice rinks finally reopen in Wales
A young ice skater from Cardiff says she is 'so so happy' that ice rinks can finally reopen in Wales from today.
Further coronavirus restrictions are easing across Wales from Saturday 17 July as the country moves into Alert Level One.
Romy has been ice skating since she was two years old and has been doing the sport competitively for several years.
For the past 16 months, Romy's mother Ceri Davies Jeans has been driving her to England several times each week to train.
Every Saturday and Sunday, the family wakes up at 3 am for a four-hour round trip to Coventry, where Romy gets three hours on the ice.
Each Wednesday, they travel more than an hour each way to Swindon for an hour-long training session.
Ceri says the long journeys are taking a toll on the family, both physically and financially and is 'excited' that they no longer have to take that journey.
Speaking to ITV News in June, Romy's mother Ceri Davies Jeans said the decision to not reopen rinks at the same time as England was putting Welsh athletes at a disadvantage.
Icerinks have not reopened since March 2020, with losses of £500,000.
Ice Arena Wales in Cardiff is now the only operational rink in Wales, with the other in Deeside, Flintshire, currently being used as an emergency hospital in response to the pandemic.
Ceri feels like having just one ice rink for the whole nation is not enough.
The reopening of ice rinks is just one of several restrictions that are being eased in Alert Level One.
Up to six people are allowed to meet inside homes and organised indoor events for up to 1,000 people seated and 200 standing can now take place.
Limits on the numbers of people who can meet in public places or at outdoor events will be removed and groups of up to 30 children will be able to visit residential activity centres.
What are the Covid rules in Wales from 17 July?
Meeting indoors
Meeting indoors
Up to six people from different households can meet indoors in private homes and holiday accommodation.
Previously you had to form an extended household or 'bubble' in order to see people at home - and your extended household could not change.
Up to six people from different households are already able to meet in 'regulated indoor premises' - for example, cafes, restaurants, pubs and visitor attractions.
Organised indoor events
Organised indoor events
Organised indoor events can take place in Wales for up to 1,000 seated and up to 200 standing, and ice rinks can reopen.
However, nightclubs and adult entertainment venues will remain closed until at least 7 August, when it is hoped Wales will move to 'Alert Level Zero'.
Face coverings
Face coverings
Face coverings will continue to be required by law in most indoor public places and on public transport, as previously announced.
Working from home
Working from home
People should continue to work from home where possible, and there is no end date for this advice at present.
A Covid-19 risk assessment must be carried out when it is "necessary" for people to return to the workplace, the First Minister said.
Travelling abroad
Travelling abroad
People who have been fully vaccinated will no longer need to self-isolate if they are returning from an amber list country, in line with the position in England and Scotland.
However, the First Minister said: "We continue to advise against all but essential travel abroad and we continue to strongly recommend to people to holiday at home this summer."
Social distancing
Social distancing will no longer be a legal requirement outdoors. Instead, risk assessments will be carried out to ensure people's safety.
Social distancing remains a legal requirement indoors.