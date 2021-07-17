Young ice skater 'overjoyed' that ice rinks finally reopen in Wales

A young ice skater from Cardiff says she is 'so so happy' that ice rinks can finally reopen in Wales from today.

Further coronavirus restrictions are easing across Wales from Saturday 17 July as the country moves into Alert Level One.

Romy has been ice skating since she was two years old and has been doing the sport competitively for several years.

For the past 16 months, Romy's mother Ceri Davies Jeans has been driving her to England several times each week to train.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the family wakes up at 3 am for a four-hour round trip to Coventry, where Romy gets three hours on the ice.

Each Wednesday, they travel more than an hour each way to Swindon for an hour-long training session.

Ceri says the long journeys are taking a toll on the family, both physically and financially and is 'excited' that they no longer have to take that journey.

Speaking to ITV News in June, Romy's mother Ceri Davies Jeans said the decision to not reopen rinks at the same time as England was putting Welsh athletes at a disadvantage.

Icerinks have not reopened since March 2020, with losses of £500,000.

Ice Arena Wales in Cardiff is now the only operational rink in Wales, with the other in Deeside, Flintshire, currently being used as an emergency hospital in response to the pandemic.

Ceri feels like having just one ice rink for the whole nation is not enough.

The reopening of ice rinks is just one of several restrictions that are being eased in Alert Level One.

Up to six people are allowed to meet inside homes and organised indoor events for up to 1,000 people seated and 200 standing can now take place.

Limits on the numbers of people who can meet in public places or at outdoor events will be removed and groups of up to 30 children will be able to visit residential activity centres.